Prepare as armas
A partir de agora teremos contato com nossos armamentos. Os inimigos têm armas poderosas, mas a boa notícia é que nós também temos! Serão vários posts dedicados a cada um dos tipos de Malware apresentados até agora.
Começaremos com os programas antivírus. Tradicionalmente os antivírus só removiam vírus, assim como os programas antispyware só removem spywares. Mas, apesar do nome, atualmente os antivírus oferecem proteção também contra worms, spywares, adwares, keyloggers, rootkits etc. Dessa forma, um bom antivírus protege de quase todas as ameaças, mas ainda precisaremos de algumas armas para uma proteção mais ampla.
