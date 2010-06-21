Prepare as armas
A partir de agora teremos contato com nossos armamentos. Os inimigos têm armas poderosas, mas a boa notícia é que nós também temos! Serão vários posts dedicados a cada um dos tipos de Malware apresentados até agora.
Começaremos com os programas antivírus. Tradicionalmente os antivírus só removiam vírus, assim como os programas antispyware só removem spywares. Mas, apesar do nome, atualmente os antivírus oferecem proteção também contra worms, spywares, adwares, keyloggers, rootkits etc. Dessa forma, um bom antivírus protege de quase todas as ameaças, mas ainda precisaremos de algumas armas para uma proteção mais ampla.
Pingback: bike racing games()
Pingback: short term property loans()
Pingback: French Summer Sale Dates for 2017()
Pingback: Golf Clinics()
Pingback: new york sports memorabilia()
Pingback: apoteket online()
Pingback: Golf Clinics()
Pingback: Epic Pokemon Battle()
Pingback: online education()
Pingback: frases cortas()
Pingback: phwiki()
Pingback: desayunos faciles y saludables (main)()
Pingback: salon marketing ideas()
Pingback: French Summer Sale Dates for 2017()
Pingback: apotek()
Pingback: Alexandra76 on CNN report()
Pingback: Wayne Shorter()
Pingback: inchiriere autorulote()
Pingback: budget()
Pingback: san diego sailing tours()
Pingback: 15 Minute Manifestation()
Pingback: csgo()
Pingback: EMR Companies()
Pingback: POV XXX()
Pingback: How to copy dvd easily?()
Pingback: ï»¿Music Player()
Pingback: بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: سئو سایت()
Pingback: ShowBox android()
Pingback: Summer Sales Dates for 2017 in France, All you need to Know()
Pingback: 디원 원피스 오다센세 인터뷰 밀짚모자 13인 체재()
Pingback: weight loss doctor in tampa()
Pingback: سئو بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: seo()
Pingback: best eyelash growth serum()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: http://www.magcloud.com/user/mikewilson2020()
Pingback: Miami SEO()
Pingback: ep line cars()
Pingback: warehouses for rent()
Pingback: web development nj()
Pingback: buy facebook likes()
Pingback: go here()
Pingback: php shoutbox()