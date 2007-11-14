Foxit Reader : Adeus Adobe Acrobat!
Faz um certo tempo que me indicaram este software, que na época vinha somente um executável, hoje conta com sistema de instalação e com mais funções. O Foxit Reader, desenvolvido pela FoxitSoftware, é um potencial leitor de PDF’s para substituir o famoso Adobe Acrobat Reader.
As principais vantagens (ou principal) de utilizá-lo em seu pc são:
- Sua levesa no sistema, o programa é bem rápido.
- Seu download é rápido ja que o executável tem meros 2.13mb.
- Ele cumpre o que promete: mostrar os PDF”s corretamente, e “otras cositas más“.
Mas o melhor de tudo mesmo é a leveza e simplicidade do programa: você baixa, instala e pronto, e ainda abre os PDF’s (rápido!). Ótimo para o dia-a-dia e/ou máquinas menos potentes.
Baixe o FoxIt Reader : Clique aqui
Pingback: RKN Global()
Pingback: hilangkan jerawat()
Pingback: Laga iphone()
Pingback: aqui()
Pingback: super mario run hack()
Pingback: lorenzo hills()
Pingback: Grandeur Park Residence()
Pingback: Holiday()
Pingback: The glades()
Pingback: dentistry for kids()
Pingback: Richard Warke()
Pingback: Saldo Sodexo()
Pingback: web design Liverpool()
Pingback: ground support equipment()
Pingback: Homewares()
Pingback: The glades condo()
Pingback: The glades()
Pingback: style bound beauty()
Pingback: The glades condo()
Pingback: Christmas nails()
Pingback: digital literacy()
Pingback: Buy Fat Burner Pills()
Pingback: call transfer service()
Pingback: Elissa()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: toddler()
Pingback: dwan bent twyford()
Pingback: Residential cleaning()
Pingback: bangalore lawyers()
Pingback: How to make money fast()
Pingback: prediksi bola akurat()
Pingback: pendik escort()
Pingback: Brea Dentist()
Pingback: rebuild transmission shops()
Pingback: situs poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: putritoto()
Pingback: weight loss before after()
Pingback: The Santorini Condo()
Pingback: first floor addition()
Pingback: unlock her legs programï¿½()
Pingback: News()
Pingback: money piggy bank()
Pingback: Toronto Orthodontist()
Pingback: eyewear repairs()
Pingback: purely direct sales()
Pingback: Dry Aged Beef()
Pingback: ΑΘΗΝΑ DELIVERY()
Pingback: Ultracap()
Pingback: Supercapacitor()
Pingback: PRICE COST DESIGN()
Pingback: engagement photographers Maryland()
Pingback: леса строительные цены()
Pingback: trik bermain domino()