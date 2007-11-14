Faz um certo tempo que me indicaram este software, que na época vinha somente um executável, hoje conta com sistema de instalação e com mais funções. O Foxit Reader, desenvolvido pela FoxitSoftware, é um potencial leitor de PDF’s para substituir o famoso Adobe Acrobat Reader.

As principais vantagens (ou principal) de utilizá-lo em seu pc são:

Sua levesa no sistema, o programa é bem rápido. Seu download é rápido ja que o executável tem meros 2.13mb. Ele cumpre o que promete: mostrar os PDF”s corretamente, e “otras cositas más“.

Mas o melhor de tudo mesmo é a leveza e simplicidade do programa: você baixa, instala e pronto, e ainda abre os PDF’s (rápido!). Ótimo para o dia-a-dia e/ou máquinas menos potentes.

Baixe o FoxIt Reader : Clique aqui