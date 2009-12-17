Browse By

Como usar o Goo.gl

by Bruno Luiz in Dicas e tutoriais

Há alguns dias foi postado o lançamento do Goo.gl, o encurtador de URLs do Google. Aos poucos o Google está possibilitando que os usuários utilizem esse serviço. Nesse rápido post apresento como vocês podem utilizar o goo.gl.

Para os usuários da Google Toolbar para Internet Explorer, é só atualizar ela que você irá ganhar o recurso compartilhar, que quando usado encurta os links. Logo esse recurso estará presente no Firefox.

Recurso compartilhar em funcionamento

Recurso compartilhar em funcionamento

Para o Google Chrome existe uma extensão que permite o uso do goo.gl.

chrome_googl

A outra maneira de usar o goo.gl é com o FeedBurner. Para quem tem um blog com RSS, tem Twitter e tem uma conta no FeedBurner, essa vai ser um ótimo recurso. Quando você fizer a integração do Twitter com o FeedBurner ele irá postar automaticamente os novos itens de sua RSS para o seu twitter e já com a URL encurtada pelo goo.gl. Veja nas imagens abaixo como fazer isso.

Clique em Publicize.

Clique em Publicize.

Clique em Socialize

Clique em Socialize

Configure e adicione sua conta do Twitter

Configure e adicione sua conta do Twitter

Ainda temos este site, que consegue fazer o encurtamento também.

Por enquanto são essas as maneiras de usar o goo.gl. Caso seja liberada mais alguma maneira, será postada aqui, no Guia do PC.

