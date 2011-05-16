Baixe suas fotos do Facebook
Enviar fotos para redes sociais como o Facebook é uma ótima forma de compartilhá-las com amigos e família. Porém, em alguns casos, é interessante manter uma cópia local de suas fotos. Por exemplo, alguém pode pedir uma determinada foto que você enviou para uma rede social, mas você não lembra qual foi a rede!
Se você deseja baixar fotos do Facebook de maneira simples e rápida, recomendo o “Facebook Downloader”. Este aplicativo gratuito de apenas 1 MB facilita sua vida na hora de baixar álbuns de fotos suas e de seus amigos. Funciona em Windows XP ou superiores e exige .NET 4.0. Disponível no link.
