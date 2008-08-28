Download: Manual completo do Ubuntu em PDF
A Canonical, empresa de Mark Shuttleworth responsável pela distribuição Linux Ubuntu, liberou há algum tempo um curso básico sobre o Ubuntu 8.04, o Ubuntu Desktop Training. Apesar da versão tratada no manual, o Ubuntu não traz tantas mudanças de versão para versão, logo, você pode utilizá-la como base mesmo em edições mais atuais, como o Ubuntu 10.10.
Neste mês, uma tradução para o nosso português realizada pelos colaboradores Daywison de Oliveira Fernandes e Pablo Cravo Fernandes (ubuntu804-br.blogspot.com) foi publicada, sob a Creative Commons 3.0 NC-SA.
Este curso “básico”, como é chamado, é completamente em português, e oferece, dentre outras coisas, informações sobre o projeto Ubuntu, a instalação do sistema, conexão com a internet, utilização de aplicativos de produtividade, jogos, personalização da área de trabalho, efeitos 3D com o Compiz Fusion, repositórios de softwares, particionamento, execução de áudio e vídeo…
O manual oferece tudo isso em um arquivo PDF de 378 páginas, com o tamanho de 37 MB. É um download um pouco demorado para conexões mais lentas, mas vale muito a pena para os que estão começando no Linux com o Ubuntu ou mesmo para os mais avançados, que querem descobrir mais sobre o sistema.
- Download (PDF – 36,7 MB)
E, se você ainda não tem o Ubuntu, teste-o fazendo o download no site oficial ou pedindo CDs gratuitamente pelo correio.
