Orpalis PDF Reducer é um programa gratuito (para uso pessoal e comercial) que reduz efetivamente o tamanho dos arquivos PDF sem qualquer perda importante na qualidade. Além disso, ele também permite que você personalize vários parâmetros relativos à qualidade antes do início do processo de compressão. Com uma interface muito limpa, o Orpalis PDF Reducer é um programa muito útil para deixar mais leves os seus arquivos PDF.

Testei com uma arquivo PDF imenso que tenho aqui em casa e a redução foi significativa e relativamente rápida. Reduziu o tamanho de um arquivo PDF de mais de 1 GB para apenas 80 MB em menos de 6 minutos. E a qualidade ficou excelente! Nem usando a lupa dá para ver diferença significativa no arquivo impresso! Aprovadíssimo!