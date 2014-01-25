Orpalis PDF Reducer – um excelente compressor de PDFs
Orpalis PDF Reducer é um programa gratuito (para uso pessoal e comercial) que reduz efetivamente o tamanho dos arquivos PDF sem qualquer perda importante na qualidade. Além disso, ele também permite que você personalize vários parâmetros relativos à qualidade antes do início do processo de compressão. Com uma interface muito limpa, o Orpalis PDF Reducer é um programa muito útil para deixar mais leves os seus arquivos PDF.
Testei com uma arquivo PDF imenso que tenho aqui em casa e a redução foi significativa e relativamente rápida. Reduziu o tamanho de um arquivo PDF de mais de 1 GB para apenas 80 MB em menos de 6 minutos. E a qualidade ficou excelente! Nem usando a lupa dá para ver diferença significativa no arquivo impresso! Aprovadíssimo!
Pingback: trần nhôm clip-in()
Pingback: trần nhôm clip-in()
Pingback: Crowdfunding()
Pingback: Stress()
Pingback: mud mask()
Pingback: Tour Komodo Murah()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: Can anyone learn to sing()
Pingback: jokes and riddles questions answer()
Pingback: AJM Touring French Riviera Car()
Pingback: Temple()
Pingback: Divide()
Pingback: Hp spesifikasi Tinggi 1 Jutaan()
Pingback: araba kiralama()
Pingback: sex chat()
Pingback: options()
Pingback: purses women's accessories()
Pingback: roblox account dump()
Pingback: videntes buenas por telefono()
Pingback: TAS BURBERRY()
Pingback: poker qiu qiu()
Pingback: Paige Hathaway Fitness Model()
Pingback: cyprus taxi companies()
Pingback: online poker()
Pingback: cheap dice sets()
Pingback: vehicle history and title report free()
Pingback: judi togel singapura()
Pingback: psychic phone readings()
Pingback: free yfn lucci instrumental type beat 2017()
Pingback: hack clash royale()
Pingback: poker indonesia online()
Pingback: netflix accounts()
Pingback: Buy Marijuana Online()
Pingback: đá xuyên sáng()
Pingback: Mobile Home Leveling()
Pingback: poker game()
Pingback: Tutors brisbane()
Pingback: over at this website()
Pingback: sunglasses()
Pingback: Best daycare in south loop Chicago()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: safari dress()
Pingback: guaranteed rate sacramento()
Pingback: car loans for bad credit()
Pingback: goedkoperuitchina()
Pingback: cognitive hypnotherapy milton keynes()
Pingback: Tennis lessons Singapore()
Pingback: sildenafil citrate 100mg()
Pingback: immobilier algerie()