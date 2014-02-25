O atalho ‘F8’, usado no Windows 8 para ativar as opções de inicialização avançada do sistema durante o boot, deixou de funcionar. Se você já é usuário do Windows 8 já deve saber disso. Mas não se preocupe, existe uma maneira de voltarmos ao esquema antigo. Vamos analisar cinco passos para configurar a tecla ‘F8′ para entrar no modo de segurança no Windows 8.

Passo 1. Pressione “WinKey (tecla com o logotipo do Windows) + X” para exibir o menu de atalhos do Windows 8. Nele, clique em “Prompt de Comando (Admin)”;

Passo 2. Se você está usando o Windows 8.1, pesquise por “cmd” na tela Inicial. Clique com o botão direito do mouse sobre o primeiro resultado e vá em “Executar como administrador”;

Passo 3. No alerta do UAC que é exibido, clique em “Sim” para continuar. Se seu usuário não for o administrador do sistema, você precisará entrar com a senha;

Passo 4. Copie o comando abaixo e cole no Prompt de Comando. Para isso, clique com o botão direto do mouse e vá em “Colar”. Atenção: o atalho “Ctrl + V” não funciona;

Código: “bcdedit /set {default} bootmenupolicy legacy”. Sem as aspas.

Passo 5. Caso queira voltar ao padrão do Windows 8, repita os passos acima e entre com o comando “bcdedit /set {default} bootmenupolicy standard” (sem as aspas).

Pronto, agora seu sistema está configurado para entrar no modo de segurança no Windows 8 apertando a tecla F8.