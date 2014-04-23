A Microsoft permitiu originalmente que usuários do Android e iOS controlassem seus computadores por meio de seus smartphones no ano passado. O suporte para o Windows Phone, no entanto, estava faltando. A partir de hoje a Microsoft liberou uma versão do aplicativo Remote Desktop para Windows Phone. Essa versão não é a final, mas já pode utilizada pelos usuários do Windows Phone 8.1 para controlar seus computadores a distância.

O aplicativo está disponível gratuitamente na Windows Phone Store. Para instala-lo é necessário esta executando o Windows Phone 8.1. A versão para Windows Phone é semelhante as versões para Android e iOS – permitindo controlar um PC com Windows. Apesar do acesso remoto por meio de um dispositivo móvel não seja o ideal, devido as limitações de tamanho dos smartphones, para aqueles que precisam de um acesso rápido e a distância, o aplicativo é excelente!

O aplicativo conta um teclado que possui botões como Shift, Ctrl, Alt, Esc e até mesmo o botão do Windows. O Microsoft Remote Desktop para Windows Phone deve ser lançado por completo no período do inverno. Se você já está usando o Windows Phone 8.1, poderá baixa-lo agora e começar a desfrutar dessa incrível ferramenta! Abaixo você confere o download:

Download: Remote Desktop