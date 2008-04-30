Miranda 0.7.5
O Miranda é um cliente IM multiprotocolo levíssimo, altamente recomendado para computadores lentos. Suporta IRC, MSN, Yahoo!, Jabber e muito mais. As mudanças incluem a correção de bugs, inclusão de ícones personalizáveis para o AIM e um item de checar por atualizações.
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows NT, 2000, XP e Vista)
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows 9x e Me)
