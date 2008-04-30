Miranda 0.7.5
O Miranda é um cliente IM multiprotocolo levíssimo, altamente recomendado para computadores lentos. Suporta IRC, MSN, Yahoo!, Jabber e muito mais. As mudanças incluem a correção de bugs, inclusão de ícones personalizáveis para o AIM e um item de checar por atualizações.
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows NT, 2000, XP e Vista)
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows 9x e Me)
Pingback: building intercom system installation()
Pingback: how to lose 10 pounds in 3 weeks()
Pingback: Biblical Commentary()
Pingback: putritoto.com()
Pingback: Mötesbokning()
Pingback: http://steepster.com/mieszkaniaa()
Pingback: Belfast SEO()
Pingback: Schroeder Freight Trucking()
Pingback: toko bunga()
Pingback: photographer VA()
Pingback: engagement photographers northern Virginia()
Pingback: ig followers shop()
Pingback: more info here()
Pingback: visit this()
Pingback: cross platform mobile app development()
Pingback: link()
Pingback: 1-on-1 Online Personal Training()
Pingback: beats com()
Pingback: Summerlin Pediatrician()
Pingback: jokes funny with pictures()
Pingback: Vikki()
Pingback: ï»¿Kitchen Remodeling Contractor Tampa()
Pingback: Newport Beach Cryotherapy()
Pingback: flexi access pension drawdown annuity calculator()
Pingback: fucking videos()
Pingback: TAS BOTTEGA()