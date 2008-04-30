Miranda 0.7.5
O Miranda é um cliente IM multiprotocolo levíssimo, altamente recomendado para computadores lentos. Suporta IRC, MSN, Yahoo!, Jabber e muito mais. As mudanças incluem a correção de bugs, inclusão de ícones personalizáveis para o AIM e um item de checar por atualizações.
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows NT, 2000, XP e Vista)
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows 9x e Me)
Pingback: what is the 4 percent group()
Pingback: Montagewagen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Business brokers in Atlanta ga()
Pingback: turkey hunting vest()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: criar uma conta no facebook()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: Warehouse Floor Cleaning Services()
Pingback: blonde lace front wigs()
Pingback: animeindo web id()
Pingback: Plantation homes for sellAbogado de migracion()
Pingback: I was reading this()
Pingback: compare London man and van()
Pingback: magnet manila()
Pingback: MILF Ava Addams Cheating In The Shower()
Pingback: gratis trampolin()
Pingback: heating Melbourne()
Pingback: Rabbit Vibrator Review()
Pingback: Panasonic air con()
Pingback: counseling, therapy, Silver Spring, Maryland()
Pingback: Durham()
Pingback: Anovite()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: Pressure Cleaning services Melbourne()
Pingback: Condo for sale in makati()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: gas ducted heating()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: santacruz.hilltromper.com/article/mole-mariachis()
Pingback: tech news()
Pingback: powertochoose()
Pingback: flowers 5th wedding anniversary()
Pingback: Quebec()
Pingback: central heater()
Pingback: 24 hour tow company near Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: online doctor consultation()
Pingback: motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: kisumu real estate()
Pingback: parodia xanaina()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: 3 week fat blast diet()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plan F()
Pingback: simone e simaria loka()
Pingback: alopecia()
Pingback: Medicare Supplements()
Pingback: walmartone()
Pingback: Schwarzwälder Freilichtmuseum Vogtsbauernhof()