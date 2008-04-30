Miranda 0.7.5
O Miranda é um cliente IM multiprotocolo levíssimo, altamente recomendado para computadores lentos. Suporta IRC, MSN, Yahoo!, Jabber e muito mais. As mudanças incluem a correção de bugs, inclusão de ícones personalizáveis para o AIM e um item de checar por atualizações.
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows NT, 2000, XP e Vista)
- Download: Miranda IM 0.7.5 (Windows 9x e Me)
Pingback: my cancer man said he loves me()
Pingback: shawn mendes there's nothing holdin' me back()
Pingback: yoonla payment proof()
Pingback: forex robot()
Pingback: anxiety and depression()
Pingback: best kurtis()
Pingback: Getting Shredded()
Pingback: Virtual Reality()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: cheap dedicated servers()
Pingback: Kizi games()
Pingback: groin support()
Pingback: museum()
Pingback: international silver network review()
Pingback: Construction Ottawa()
Pingback: new artist()
Pingback: drama()
Pingback: weight loss malaysia()
Pingback: Bacillus home test()
Pingback: Backup Blu-ray with 5.1/7.1 surrounvertund()
Pingback: gurgaon real estate prices()
Pingback: Susan Ayn()
Pingback: Naija Gossip()
Pingback: Archidex 2017 date()
Pingback: 8 figure dream lifestyle()
Pingback: Destiny 2 pc()
Pingback: Desi tashan()
Pingback: Fernseher kaufen()