Miranda 0.7.5

by Paulo Higa in Notícias

O Miranda é um cliente IM multiprotocolo levíssimo, altamente recomendado para computadores lentos. Suporta IRC, MSN, Yahoo!, Jabber e muito mais. As mudanças incluem a correção de bugs, inclusão de ícones personalizáveis para o AIM e um item de checar por atualizações.

