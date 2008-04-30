Microsoft lança 12 wallpapers
A Microsoft lançou um pacote com 12 wallpapers, um gadget para barra lateral do Windows Vista e uma espécie de userbar para blogs. Os wallpapers são simpáticos e estão disponíveis em alta resolução (800×600, 1024×768 e 1900×1200), vale o download.
Os downloads estão disponíveis no RoboChamps, e podem ser feitos nessa página (necessário o Silverlight).
Fonte: KezNews.com.
