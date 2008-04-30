Microsoft lança 12 wallpapers
A Microsoft lançou um pacote com 12 wallpapers, um gadget para barra lateral do Windows Vista e uma espécie de userbar para blogs. Os wallpapers são simpáticos e estão disponíveis em alta resolução (800×600, 1024×768 e 1900×1200), vale o download.
Os downloads estão disponíveis no RoboChamps, e podem ser feitos nessa página (necessário o Silverlight).
Fonte: KezNews.com.
Pingback: Realtors in weston()
Pingback: wolny czas()
Pingback: metoda abc()
Pingback: compare man with van()
Pingback: magnet manila()
Pingback: bedste trampolin()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: Compare Medicare Supplement Plans 2018()
Pingback: Panasonic air con()
Pingback: Assistive Touch()
Pingback: Anovite Review()
Pingback: Translation services Houston()
Pingback: gambling()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: Immigration law()
Pingback: Charlotte immigration lawyer()
Pingback: Fertilizer()
Pingback: Email Processing Home Business()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: Medigap 2018()
Pingback: Medigap insurance 2018()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: UPVC double glazed windows()
Pingback: south africa tours()
Pingback: Full Version PC Game()
Pingback: bbs.kuizhai.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=587694&do=profile&from=space()
Pingback: wedding flowers quiz()
Pingback: Kitchen faucet direct discount sale()
Pingback: split system installation()
Pingback: heaters Melbourne()
Pingback: roll back tow truck in Lynn, MA()
Pingback: towing services near Lynn, MA.()
Pingback: ดูบอลสด()
Pingback: where to buy gaming mouse()
Pingback: logitech gaming mouse()
Pingback: bogor news()