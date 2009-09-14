Atualizado (15/09 – 11h): Download em português (e outros idiomas) disponível!

O Windows Server 2008 R2, também conhecido como Windows 7 Server, está disponível para download gratuitamente a partir de hoje no Microsoft DreamSpark.

Se você já tem o cadastro aprovado no DS, sua cópia do Server 2008 R2 já está garantida. Basta ir até essa página, entrar com seu e-mail cadastrado, pegar seu CD-Key original e baixar o sistema operacional (.img). O download está disponível na arquitetura 64 bits (x64) – e somente ela – e, por hora, em inglês em português. A edição do Windows é a Standard.

Apesar de ser um sistema para servidores, com um pouco de trabalho e alguns ajustes, o sistema pode ficar idêntico ao seu irmão gêmeo para desktop, nesse caso o Windows 7. Se você é usuário de Windows com perna de pau e tapa olho, com certeza essa é uma boa opção para regularizar a situação.

Para quem não conhece, o DreamSpark oferece alguns softwares caros da Microsoft gratuitamente para estudantes de todo o mundo. Obviamente, para ter acesso aos downloads e seriais, você precisa cadastrar no site e ser aprovado.