Teste o Microsoft Office Web Apps
Nessa semana a Microsoft anunciou o Microsoft Office Web Apps, versão online da suíte Microsoft Office. Em estágio Tech Preview, o serviço está disponível para alguns poucos usuários escolhidos. Se você não é um deles, ainda sim pode testar o novíssimo serviço da Microsoft.
A dica é simples: Basta logar com sua Live ID no Windows Live SkyDrive, alterar o idioma do serviço para o inglês e, caso não tenha, subir um arquivo do Office Word, Excel ou Power Point para a pasta de documentos. Em seguida, uma mensagem convidando o usuário a participar do programa de testes do Office Web Apps deve aparecer. Concordando com os termos de uso você poderá ingressar no programa. Por fim, já podendo voltar ao idioma padrão, vá a um documento salvo no SkyDrive, clique na opção “Editar” e veja o Office Web Apps com seus próprios olhos.
Nessa primeira fase o Office Web Apps está bem cru. Falta muita coisa que outros serviços do tipo tem há tempo e alguns ajustes. Para se ter uma idéia, ainda nem é possível editar um arquivo do Word. Se vai fazer frente a forte concorrência? Teste e tire suas próprias conclusões.
Fonte: LiveSide.
