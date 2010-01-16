Agora você pode realmente deixar seu laptop de lado ao fazer uma apresentação. A Research In Motion (RIM) acaba de anunciar o BlackBerry® Presenter, seu mais recente acessório para smartphones BlackBerry®. O BlackBerry Presenter é um prático dispositivo, pequeno e leve, que pode ser plugado com facilidade a um projetor ou monitor, permitindo exibir uma apresentação sem fio em Microsoft® PowerPoint® a partir do seu smartphone BlackBerry.

“Profissionais de campo sempre tentam levar o menor número de itens possível em suas viagens”, disse Glenn Laxdal, vice-presidente de Gestão de Produtos da Research In Motion. “O BlackBerry Presenter equipa esses profissionais de um modo simples, seguro e prático de fazer apresentações diretamente a partir de seus smartphones BlackBerry, dando-lhes a liberdade de deixar de lado seus laptops.”

O BlackBerry Presenter oferece um meio fácil de controlar apresentações, permitindo navegar nelas, ver notas do orador, ordenar os slides e até mesmo consultar informações de um slide ao exibir outro. Graças a uma conexão sem fio (Bluetooth®) entre o smartphone BlackBerry e o BlackBerry Presenter, você também pode circular livremente durante a apresentação (roaming de até 10 metros entre os aparelhos).

O BlackBerry Presenter é pequeno e leve (8,6 x 6,0 x 2,3 cm; 140 g), suporta vídeo NTSC e PAL e cabo S-Video ou VGA e atinge as resoluções de: 640 x 480 (VGA), 800 x 600 (SVGA), 1024 x 768 (XGA). Para mais informações, visite http://br.blackberry.com ou http://www.rim.com.