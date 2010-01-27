Benchmark: Firefox 3.6 é o navegador com melhor uso de memória
Com o lançamento do Firefox 3.6 e Chrome 4, o Lifehacker resolveu testar o desempenho dos navegadores: tempo de inicialização, abertura de nova guia, JavaScript e uso de memória (com e sem extensões). Os testes também incluíram o Opera (versão estável, 10.01, e 10.5 pre-alpha), Firefox 3.5.4, Chrome 4.0.302.3 (dev) e Safari 4.0.4. O Internet Explorer não entrou na disputa.
A grande surpresa foi no uso de memória, onde o Firefox, apontado por anos como o navegador que mais consome esse recurso do sistema, ganhou a disputa. A nova versão 3.6, com e sem extensões ou com várias páginas abertas, foi o que gastou menos memória RAM. O título de navegador mais “comilão” foi para o Google Chrome.
No teste de JavaScript, nenhuma surpresa: O Opera 10.5 pre-alpha foi o melhor com larga vantagem (inclusive sobre o Opera 10.01). O navegador também se saiu melhor no tempo de inicialização do programa, mas quem abre uma nova guia com maior agilidade é o Chrome 4.0.
No resultado geral, em uma escala que varia de 0 a 35 pontos, quem ganhou foram os navegadores Google Chrome (dev) e Opera 10.5 pre-alpha, seguido pela versão estável do Chrome.
- Google Chrome 4.0.302.3 (dev): 25
- Google Chrome 4.0.249.78 (estável): 24
- Firefox 3.6: 20
- Firefox 3.5.4: 21
- Opera 10.5 pre-alpha: 25
- Opera 10.01: 15
- Safari 4.0.4: 19
Os testes foram feitos em um ThinkPad T61p, com processador Intel Centrino Duo 2.0 GHz, 2 GB de RAM e Windows 7 – o que talvez explique o péssimo desempenho do Safari. Outra observação que deve ser feita é no grande avanço do Opera 10.5, ainda em pre-alpha, em relação a versão anterior do navegador.
O resultado completo de todos os testes, em detalhes, está disponível no Lifehacker.
