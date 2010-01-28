O site Tom’s Hardware fez uma análise com 10 excelentes coolers de refrigeração a ar para os novos Intel Core i3, Core i5 e Core i7 (apenas os modelos com socket LGA1156). Esses sistemas de refrigeração são voltados principalmente aos que fazem overclock no micro, tornando os componentes mais “gastões” em termos de energia e, principalmente, mais quentes, o que pode afetar a estabilidade e a vida útil do componente.

Todos os coolers foram testados com o processador Intel Core i7 870, com frequência original de 2.93 GHz funcionando em overclock a exatos 4 GHz (200×20). Os modelos testados foram os seguintes: Arctic Cooling Freezer 7 Pro Rev.2, Cooler Master Hyper 212 Plus, Noctua NH-D14, Scythe Mugen-2 Revision B, Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer, Thermalright MUX-120, Thermaltake Frio, Tuniq Tower 120 Extreme, Xigmatek Thor’s Hammer e (ufa!) Zalman CNPS10X Quiet.

Quem se saiu melhor foi o Noctua NH-D14, que custa aproximadamente 90 dólares (nos EUA, claro) e possui duas (!) ventoinhas e outros dois (!) dissipadores para resfriar o processador. Ele foi capaz de deixar o processador “apenas” 54ºC mais quente que a temperatura ambiente em full load. A posição de lanterninha foi ocupada pelo Arctic Cooling Freezer 7 Pro Rev.2, que permitiu que o coitado do processador alcançasse uma temperatura 82ºC maior que a ambiente.

O teste completo pode ser visto no Tom’s Hardware.