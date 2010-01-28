EASEUS Partition Master Professional grátis!
O EASEUS Partition Master é um software de criação e edição de partições no disco rígido. O Guia do PC já fez uma análise do programa, na versão gratuita. Com ele, você pode redimensionar, mover, formatar ou copiar uma partição, além de fazer backup dos dados de um disco rígido inteiro.
O software é compatível com o Windows XP, Windows Vista e Windows 7, nas versões de 32 e 64 bits, diferente da versão gratuita, que só funciona nos Windows de 32 bits. Se fosse comprado, o programa custaria US$32.
Para baixar o EASEUS Partition Master Professional, basta acessar a página promocional e clicar em Free Download. Na página, um código promocional será oferecido. Você terá 20% de desconto na compra de qualquer um dos produtos da empresa. Mas corra: a promoção termina no dia 1º de fevereiro.
