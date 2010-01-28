EASEUS Partition Master Professional grátis!
O EASEUS Partition Master é um software de criação e edição de partições no disco rígido. O Guia do PC já fez uma análise do programa, na versão gratuita. Com ele, você pode redimensionar, mover, formatar ou copiar uma partição, além de fazer backup dos dados de um disco rígido inteiro.
O software é compatível com o Windows XP, Windows Vista e Windows 7, nas versões de 32 e 64 bits, diferente da versão gratuita, que só funciona nos Windows de 32 bits. Se fosse comprado, o programa custaria US$32.
Para baixar o EASEUS Partition Master Professional, basta acessar a página promocional e clicar em Free Download. Na página, um código promocional será oferecido. Você terá 20% de desconto na compra de qualquer um dos produtos da empresa. Mas corra: a promoção termina no dia 1º de fevereiro.
Pingback: cheap balloon sculpting singapore()
Pingback: 他媽的()
Pingback: training seminars()
Pingback: 24 hour weed delivery oakland()
Pingback: Club Girl II()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: latino()
Pingback: best fidget spinner()
Pingback: Indonesia Culture()
Pingback: best electric skillet()
Pingback: free movie app()
Pingback: پنجره دو سه جداره()
Pingback: stainless steel sink cleaner()
Pingback: where buy fidget toys()
Pingback: where to buy fidget toys()
Pingback: it recycling service()
Pingback: Girlfriend Poop on boyfriend nasty Prank()
Pingback: the history of america()
Pingback: Synthetic Bunker Liner Installation()
Pingback: Biznet Erfahrung()
Pingback: Meditation()
Pingback: buy essay online()
Pingback: Isparta Masöz()
Pingback: short term loans over 6 months()
Pingback: race car games()
Pingback: Medigap Plans 2018()
Pingback: top()
Pingback: MLM()
Pingback: Golf Instruction()
Pingback: commercial general contractors()
Pingback: phwiki()
Pingback: phwiki()
Pingback: beauty publishing industry()
Pingback: make money at home()
Pingback: new york sports memorabilia()
Pingback: iphone repairs in oxford()
Pingback: real instagram followers()
Pingback: organic beeswax()
Pingback: hair loss blocker funciona mesmo()
Pingback: art deco emerald ring()
Pingback: How to copy dvd easily?()
Pingback: POV XXX()
Pingback: Photo Recovery()
Pingback: سئو بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: سئو()
Pingback: Best Seo Company()
Pingback: seo()
Pingback: Bumiputera Properties for Sale()