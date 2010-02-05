AMD lança placa de vídeo de baixo custo compatível com DirectX 11
A AMD anunciou nessa semana o mais novo modelo da série HD 5000, a ATI Radeon HD 5450. O novo modelo tem baixo custo e suporta o Microsoft DirectX 11.
Com 512 MB de memória (DDR3/DDR2), a placa de vídeo suporta a última versão da API gráfica da Microsoft, o DirectX 11 do Windows 7. A Radeon HD 5450 também oferece uma boa performance, baixo consumo de energia, suporte as tecnologias ATI Eyefinity e ATI Stream, e HDMI 1.3a com Dolby TrueHD e DTS-HD Master Audio. A lista completa das especificações pode ser conferida aqui.
O melhor de tudo é que a Radeon HD 5450 custará menos de 60 dólares (na cotação atual, pouco mais de R$110). Obviamente esse preço é para os Estados Unidos. Por aqui, quando chegar, dificilmente sai por menos de 200 lulas.
Fonte: The Windows Blog.
Pingback: songs free download()
Pingback: http://seocompanymichigan.yolasite.com/()
Pingback: https://medium.com/@Officepartitionwall/maximizing-space-with-office-partition-walls-fbd94adb8477#.x1mfke9cc()
Pingback: songs.pk()
Pingback: http://twostoryexhibit.strikingly.com/()
Pingback: http://vincetyt.weebly.com/()
Pingback: ConnectExplore Review()
Pingback: songs.pk()
Pingback: paris disneyland transfer()
Pingback: air canada tickets()
Pingback: come sbiancare i denti()
Pingback: metric conversion calculator()
Pingback: sms in Nigeria()
Pingback: songs pk()
Pingback: http://bestwebhostinginc.com/()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: facebook.com()
Pingback: pancek durian surabaya()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Conjure-Gram-Review-755868687900199/()
Pingback: read more()
Pingback: Buy youtube views()
Pingback: sedot wc di surabaya()
Pingback: bollywood songs()
Pingback: oakley polarized uk()
Pingback: organizer systems()
Pingback: laundry room organization()
Pingback: cheap fake oakleys()
Pingback: Recondition Old Batteries()
Pingback: Charming wardrobe()
Pingback: larnaca taxis()
Pingback: gdansk-airport-car-rental()
Pingback: Biurocash - O firmie/()
Pingback: porady prawne Warszawa - blach-kancelaria.pl()