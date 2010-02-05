A AMD anunciou nessa semana o mais novo modelo da série HD 5000, a ATI Radeon HD 5450. O novo modelo tem baixo custo e suporta o Microsoft DirectX 11.

Com 512 MB de memória (DDR3/DDR2), a placa de vídeo suporta a última versão da API gráfica da Microsoft, o DirectX 11 do Windows 7. A Radeon HD 5450 também oferece uma boa performance, baixo consumo de energia, suporte as tecnologias ATI Eyefinity e ATI Stream, e HDMI 1.3a com Dolby TrueHD e DTS-HD Master Audio. A lista completa das especificações pode ser conferida aqui.

O melhor de tudo é que a Radeon HD 5450 custará menos de 60 dólares (na cotação atual, pouco mais de R$110). Obviamente esse preço é para os Estados Unidos. Por aqui, quando chegar, dificilmente sai por menos de 200 lulas.