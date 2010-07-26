Uma dos recursos mais interessantes do KDE 4 é o desktop Plasma, um conjunto de aplicativos básicos com interface amigável e simples que são executados em paralelo com o sistema operacional e sua interface principal, por assim dizer. Para quem já usou Mac, é algo como Dashboard do OS X, ou ainda os gadgets do Windows Vista e 7. Agora ficou fácil compreender, não?

O fato é que, nesse quesito, o Gnome, interface gráfica bastante usada e que equipa o popular Ubuntu, não evoluiu. Mas, no final da semana passada, foi apresentado um conceito do que pode vir a ser o recurso equivalente do KDE ou Mac para Gnome: The Board, uma ferramenta simples e rápida para gravar fotos, vídeos, áudio, texto e mais.

Assista o vídeo abaixo e entenda o funcionamento do Board.

Desenvolvido pelo colaborador brasileiro do projeto Gnome Lucas Rocha, que atualmente vive em Londres, The Board ou “o Painel”, em português, foi escrito em JavaScript com interface feita com Clutter e Mx (incluindo algumas partes de GTK+ e Clutter-GTK+).

No momento o projeto ainda está bastante cru, mas para o futuro, porém, os planos são maiores: suportar que novos aplicativos de terceiros sejam adicionados e a opção para mudança de fundo, com animações que reagem com eventos registrados ou que mudam dependendo da hora ou dia.