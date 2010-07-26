Teste as últimas novidades do Chrome com o Canary Build
A Google lançou recentemente mais uma ferramenta para entusiastas do navegador da companhia: o Chrome Canary Build. O Canary nada mais é do que uma instalação diferenciada do Chrome, que não interfere em qualquer outra versão do navegador instalada (seja ela estável, beta ou dev), e geralmente será a mesma compilação do canal dev. Em resumo, o Chrome Canary é algo próximo ao Minefield para o Mozilla Firefox, e é recomendado caso queria ficar a par das últimas novidades do Chrome sem sacrificar a versão estável. Por hora, o Canary Build está disponível apenas para Windows. Via Softpedia.
