Baixe agora: Firefox 4 beta 3 com suporte a multitouch
A terceira versão de testes do Firefox 4 ainda não foi lançado de forma oficial, mas já está disponível no FTP da Mozilla e, muito em breve, nessa página. Sem delongas, seguem os links para download em português do Brasil.
A principal mudança em relação ao beta anterior, liberado há algumas semanas, é o suporte a multitouch para monitores sensíveis ao toque no Windows 7. Também houve melhorias no suporte a aceleração por hardware e motor JavaScript.
Uma quarta versão de testes deve ser lançada nas próximas semanas desse mês, e o quinto e último beta provavelmente sai em setembro. Por fim, versões RCs e a aguardada versão final, que se tudo correr como planejado, deve ser lançada até o final do ano.
Pingback: larnaca airport taxi service()
Pingback: Modular Home Leveling()
Pingback: Blavity()
Pingback: Sex toys for men()
Pingback: game addict()
Pingback: steam inventory helper()
Pingback: GENESIS THEME FRAMEWORK()
Pingback: Wheels()
Pingback: phone psychic readings()
Pingback: judi online poker()
Pingback: car finance calculator()
Pingback: how to lose weight quick()
Pingback: Best daycare in Chicago()
Pingback: grloans digital mortgage()
Pingback: http://promodj.com/hotmeetupng3http://promodj.com/hotmeetupng3()
Pingback: Tennis academy Singapore()
Pingback: kvepalu analogai pigiau()
Pingback: sildenafil citrate 100mg()
Pingback: best vape pen()
Pingback: immobilier algerie()
Pingback: Fairmont Hotel DC Weddings()
Pingback: VILLAS FOR SALE IN MARBELLA()
Pingback: Domowe sposoby na cellulit()
Pingback: workflowy()
Pingback: forskolin for weight loss()
Pingback: seo services()
Pingback: pittsburgh internet marketing()
Pingback: Calgary Photographer()
Pingback: mp3 songs()
Pingback: happy valentine's day quotes and sayings()
Pingback: Over 40 Dating()
Pingback: camera()
Pingback: Houston homeowners insurance()
Pingback: dirt bike foot pegs()
Pingback: prediksi judi bola()