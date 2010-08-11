A terceira versão de testes do Firefox 4 ainda não foi lançado de forma oficial, mas já está disponível no FTP da Mozilla e, muito em breve, nessa página. Sem delongas, seguem os links para download em português do Brasil.

A principal mudança em relação ao beta anterior, liberado há algumas semanas, é o suporte a multitouch para monitores sensíveis ao toque no Windows 7. Também houve melhorias no suporte a aceleração por hardware e motor JavaScript.

Uma quarta versão de testes deve ser lançada nas próximas semanas desse mês, e o quinto e último beta provavelmente sai em setembro. Por fim, versões RCs e a aguardada versão final, que se tudo correr como planejado, deve ser lançada até o final do ano.