De acordo com fontes próximas à Microsoft, a companhia planeja lançar uma segunda versão beta da suíte de aplicativos Windows Live Essentials 2011 (ou Wave 4) na próxima terça-feira, dia 17 às 10 horas no horário do Pacífico. O novo beta virá para corrigir uma série de problemas encontrados na versão liberada em junho, atualização de ícones e outras pequenas mudanças. O Live Essentials foi desenvolvido com objetivo de completar a experiência do Windows e abrange diversos programas, como Windows Live Messenger, Movie Maker, Mail, Writer, Sync e Family Safety. A versão final é esperada ainda para esse ano. Via Neowin.