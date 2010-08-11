Novo beta do Windows Live Essentials deve ser lançado na próxima semana
De acordo com fontes próximas à Microsoft, a companhia planeja lançar uma segunda versão beta da suíte de aplicativos Windows Live Essentials 2011 (ou Wave 4) na próxima terça-feira, dia 17 às 10 horas no horário do Pacífico. O novo beta virá para corrigir uma série de problemas encontrados na versão liberada em junho, atualização de ícones e outras pequenas mudanças. O Live Essentials foi desenvolvido com objetivo de completar a experiência do Windows e abrange diversos programas, como Windows Live Messenger, Movie Maker, Mail, Writer, Sync e Family Safety. A versão final é esperada ainda para esse ano. Via Neowin.
Pingback: Rap()
Pingback: bebe rexha()
Pingback: durham exterminator()
Pingback: honlapkészítés budapest()
Pingback: hollywood movies 2016()
Pingback: marketing hacks()
Pingback: bus songs()
Pingback: PPC vs SEO()
Pingback: The Wheels on the Bus()
Pingback: pool excavation()
Pingback: top urdu news()
Pingback: pepa()
Pingback: Best ping pong tables()
Pingback: ï»¿ZUNI BEAUTY CREAM()
Pingback: Emi TV Lyrics()
Pingback: Multi function Printer()
Pingback: Black ops 3 hardcore free for all()
Pingback: skillsfuture courses()
Pingback: aliexpress coupon code 2017()
Pingback: vehicles for kids()
Pingback: for kids()
Pingback: yallashoot()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: Crypto Trading Software()
Pingback: Nursery Rhymes()
Pingback: M88 sport login()
Pingback: ï»¿Hashtiv()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: page rank()
Pingback: W88()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: kids cars()
Pingback: human resource management consulting firms()
Pingback: pig stop()
Pingback: Emi TV Lyrics()
Pingback: Cherry Fizz Camo Call of Duty Black Ops 3()
Pingback: Fitness()
Pingback: wheels on the bus()
Pingback: rysipelas therapy()
Pingback: Health()
Pingback: for kids()
Pingback: Search Engine()
Pingback: Seek thermal()
Pingback: Handy Ortung()
Pingback: marketingland()
Pingback: lollipop()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: baby finger()
Pingback: affordable rustic decor()
Pingback: bright eyes()
Pingback: Penginapan Dekat UI Depok()
Pingback: www.bestoutdoorpicks.com()