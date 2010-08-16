Browse By

Calendar

dezembro 2016
D S T Q Q S S
« nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Bing Dynamic: tema dinâmico para Windows 7

by Helito Bijora in Dicas e tutoriais

Uma das novidades do Windows 7 é o suporte a temas, com direito a uma galeria oficial para personalização da área de trabalho. Dentre os vários temas disponíveis, um lançado recentemente pela Microsoft merece destaque: o Bing Dynamic, o primeiro tema dinâmico para o Windows 7.

Bing Dynamic

O pacote é como os outros, ou seja, altera o plano de fundo da área de trabalho e cor das janelas, mas uma característica especial chama atenção: a capacidade de baixar papéis de parece automaticamente da internet.

Durante três meses, a cada semana, dois novos planos de fundo do buscador da Microsoft, o Bing, serão baixados e aplicados automaticamente. O segredo? Revelaremos: as imagens são puxadas de uma fonte RSS diretamente para o seu desktop.

A instalação do Bing Dynamic funciona como qualquer outro tema: um duplo clique no arquivo de extensão .themepack. Mas tem um detalhe: uma janela de confirmação deve surgir, e para que o tema não perca seu principal diferencial, basta confirmar clicando em “Baixar anexos”.

Tagged with: , ,
  Older Comments
 
 Older Comments
 