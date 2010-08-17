Baixe agora: Windows Live Essentials beta 2
Confirmando o rumor da semana passada, acabou de aparecer nos servidores da Microsoft uma nova versão beta do novo Windows Live Essentials, também conhecido por “wave 4”.
O segundo beta (build número 15.4.3001.0809) vem para corrigir uma série de problemas encontrados na versão liberada em junho, atualização de ícones e outras pequenas mudanças.
Links diretos:
- Instalador completo, em inglês (151 MB)
- Instalador completo, em português brasileiro (152 MB)
- Instalador online, em inglês (1 MB)
O Live Essentials foi desenvolvido com objetivo de completar a experiência do Windows e abrange diversos programas, como Windows Live Messenger, Movie Maker, Mail, Writer, Sync e Family Safety. A versão final é esperada ainda para esse ano.
Fonte: LiveSide.
Pingback: how to seduce him orally()
Pingback: Handmade Fashion()
Pingback: Waist beads()
Pingback: เครื่องปั่นสมูทตี้()
Pingback: comocriarfacebook.com()
Pingback: Etagenwagen()
Pingback: Cheap Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: ndfeb magnets for sale philippines()
Pingback: Borrindo()
Pingback: photo lab los angeles()
Pingback: real doll günstig kaufen()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: Sex puppe günsitg kaufen()
Pingback: official website()
Pingback: riverside dui lawyer defense()
Pingback: Coloring pages()
Pingback: sandra bullet()
Pingback: mobiler friseur seligenstadt()
Pingback: Realtors in weston()
Pingback: compare London man and van()
Pingback: Ava Addams And Phoenix Marie Outdoor Threesome()
Pingback: harry styles()
Pingback: guitar()
Pingback: More Info()
Pingback: enter here()
Pingback: property singapore()
Pingback: central heating()
Pingback: sign of the times()
Pingback: Panasonic air conditioner()
Pingback: Tacoma Park, Maryland()
Pingback: Helo Review()
Pingback: WWE WrestleMania Tickets()
Pingback: maid bangkok()
Pingback: Carpet cleaning companies near me()
Pingback: Bath Bombs()
Pingback: Immigration lawyers()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: engagement rings under 1000()
Pingback: ducted heating()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: central heating()
Pingback: south africa tours()
Pingback: Full Version PC Game()
Pingback: http://www.superlottoplus.net/()
Pingback: technology()
Pingback: http://proline.physics.iisc.ernet.in/wiki/index.php/Is_Loud_night_breathing_A_Challenge_For_You_Try_out_These_Guidelines..._advice_num_26_from_788()