Baixe agora: Windows Live Essentials beta 2

by Helito Bijora in Notícias

Windows Live Messenger BETAConfirmando o rumor da semana passada, acabou de aparecer nos servidores da Microsoft uma nova versão beta do novo Windows Live Essentials, também conhecido por “wave 4”.

O segundo beta (build número 15.4.3001.0809) vem para corrigir uma série de problemas encontrados na versão liberada em junho, atualização de ícones e outras pequenas mudanças.

Links diretos:

O Live Essentials foi desenvolvido com objetivo de completar a experiência do Windows e abrange diversos programas, como Windows Live Messenger, Movie Maker, Mail, Writer, Sync e Family Safety. A versão final é esperada ainda para esse ano.

Fonte: LiveSide.

