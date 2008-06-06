Kaspersky 2009
Grande atualização nos protudos da Kaspersky Lab. O KIS e o KAV (Kaspersky Internet Scurity e Kaspersky Anti-Virus, respectivamente) ganharam uma nova versão final, a 2009 (versão 8.0.0.357). Para testar, entre na página do protudo e clique em Free Trial ou acesse essa página. Vale lembrar que o serial das versões anteriores funcionam nessa. Você também pode usá-lo per 6 meses gratuitamente seguindo aquela dica, aproveite!
