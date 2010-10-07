A ferramenta de busca em tempo real, lançada recentemente como o nome de Instant, ainda nem está disponível para usuários brasileiros do buscador e o Google já prepara novidades para o carro-chefe da empresa: preview rápido de páginas.

Como sempre acontece, um grupo pequeno e limitado de usuários foi escolhido aleatoriamente e recebeu em primeira mão o novo recurso com a difícil missão de testá-lo.

De acordo com relatos, basta passar o cursor do mouse sobre o ícone de uma lupa ao lado do resultado para que um preview rápido da página seja exibido em um pequeno pop-up, sem a necessidade sair do Google. O trecho de texto pesquisado também é destacado.

O Google faz mistério e ainda não deu detalhes sobre o novo recurso, e nem quando ele será lançado para todos os usuários do buscador.