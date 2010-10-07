Google testa pré-visualização de resultados em buscas
A ferramenta de busca em tempo real, lançada recentemente como o nome de Instant, ainda nem está disponível para usuários brasileiros do buscador e o Google já prepara novidades para o carro-chefe da empresa: preview rápido de páginas.
Como sempre acontece, um grupo pequeno e limitado de usuários foi escolhido aleatoriamente e recebeu em primeira mão o novo recurso com a difícil missão de testá-lo.
De acordo com relatos, basta passar o cursor do mouse sobre o ícone de uma lupa ao lado do resultado para que um preview rápido da página seja exibido em um pequeno pop-up, sem a necessidade sair do Google. O trecho de texto pesquisado também é destacado.
O Google faz mistério e ainda não deu detalhes sobre o novo recurso, e nem quando ele será lançado para todos os usuários do buscador.
Fonte: Download Squad.
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: edible mushroom()
Pingback: ï»¿Vendr: The Cashless Local Buy And Sell Marketplace()
Pingback: ducted air conditioning()
Pingback: DUI Lawyer scottsdale()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: ï»¿Emojis in Space()
Pingback: top 100 songs()
Pingback: Rich()
Pingback: custom name necklace cheap()
Pingback: wedding speech guide()
Pingback: wedding speech samples()
Pingback: evaporative air conditioner()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Trips()
Pingback: wet 'n' wild()
Pingback: ï»¿Clean My WhatsApp()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: Tv Shows()
Pingback: ï»¿Red Ball: Bounce,Roll,Jump()
Pingback: ï»¿Drag Drive : Traffic Zone()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Hiipe()
Pingback: Airport taxi()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Red Ball()
Pingback: Woodworking Projects()
Pingback: free logo maker()
Pingback: florida web design()
Pingback: incontri hot()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: download gaple()
Pingback: trik main game gaple()
Pingback: judi kartu domino()
Pingback: médecin esthétique()
Pingback: engagement rings cheap()
Pingback: house cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: poker domino 99()
Pingback: agen judi qq()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: adam & eve coupon codes()
Pingback: prediksi bola menang()
Pingback: bola 99()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: agen judi bola()
Pingback: bond back cleaning Brisbane()
Pingback: alat bantu sex()
Pingback: Rijschool Capelle aan den IJssel()
Pingback: Roof restoration Lake Macquarie()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: ducted heater()
Pingback: 10 Best Synthetic Engine Oil()
Pingback: dolandırıcı pic()
Pingback: generic harvoni online()
Pingback: please click the following webpage()
Pingback: Medicaid dentist()
Pingback: Keller Bail bonds()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: health()
Pingback: korea()
Pingback: Kids()