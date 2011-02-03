Microsoft disponibiliza codec H.264 como extensão para o Chrome
Em meados de janeiro, a Google anunciou que removeria o suporte ao codec de vídeo H.264 do Chrome. Assim como o Mozilla Firefox, apenas os formatos WebM e Ogg Theora estarão disponíveis em futuras versões do navegador — Chrome 9 e Firefox 4.
Como dois grandes rivais, é claro que as opiniões de Google e Microsoft deveriam divergir. A gigante de Redmond defende o uso do H.264 como codec de vídeo padrão para o HTML5, e afirmou que vai manter o suporte na versão final do Internet Explorer 9, cujo primeiro Release Candidate (RC) deve ser liberado no próximo dia 10.
Além de contra-argumentar, a Microsoft foi além: ontem a empresa disponibilizou para download uma extensão para o Chrome que habilita vídeos em H.264 no navegador da Google. Chamada “Windows Media Player HTML5 Extension for Chrome”, a extensão é gratuita e requer o Chrome 8 ou superior e Windows 7 para funcionar.
Fonte: Downloadsquad.
