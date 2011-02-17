O Horário de Verão Brasileiro teve início em 17 de outubro de 2010 e, com o seu término, celulares, smartphones, computadores e outros eletrônicos deverão atualizar as horas de maneira automática. No dia 20 de fevereiro, exatamente às 0h, os relógios das regiões Sul, Sudeste e Centro-Oeste devem ser atrasados em uma hora.

Dica rápida: para não serem pegos de surpresa, os usuários do Windows XP, 2003, 2008, Vista e 7 devem instalar a atualização KB2158563, que também é fornecida pelo Windows Update. Isso garante que o Windows mude as horas automaticamente e no momento certo.

Depois, não se esqueça de verificar se o Windows realmente fará a atualização. Num computador com Windows 7, a mensagem “O Horário de Verão termina no(a) domingo, 20 de fevereiro de 2011 às 00:00. O relógio está configurado para atrasar 1 hora nesse momento” deverá aparecer quando você clicar sobre o relógio, na barra de tarefas.