Seu Windows está preparado para o horário de verão?
O Horário de Verão Brasileiro teve início em 17 de outubro de 2010 e, com o seu término, celulares, smartphones, computadores e outros eletrônicos deverão atualizar as horas de maneira automática. No dia 20 de fevereiro, exatamente às 0h, os relógios das regiões Sul, Sudeste e Centro-Oeste devem ser atrasados em uma hora.
Dica rápida: para não serem pegos de surpresa, os usuários do Windows XP, 2003, 2008, Vista e 7 devem instalar a atualização KB2158563, que também é fornecida pelo Windows Update. Isso garante que o Windows mude as horas automaticamente e no momento certo.
Depois, não se esqueça de verificar se o Windows realmente fará a atualização. Num computador com Windows 7, a mensagem “O Horário de Verão termina no(a) domingo, 20 de fevereiro de 2011 às 00:00. O relógio está configurado para atrasar 1 hora nesse momento” deverá aparecer quando você clicar sobre o relógio, na barra de tarefas.
Pingback: http://banksincanada.net/canadian-banks-in-australia()
Pingback: Pot()
Pingback: Walmartone()
Pingback: Canadian faucet online shop()
Pingback: aquamarine gemstone beads()
Pingback: michael jackson()
Pingback: mississuaga mortgage()
Pingback: แม่บ้าน()
Pingback: kado untuk sahabat perempuan()
Pingback: ormekur kat hï¿½ndkï¿½b()
Pingback: Mars()
Pingback: Desentupimentos Porto()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: amiclubwear reviews()
Pingback: Liponatu PRO funciona()
Pingback: Sporting Goods Store in Texas()
Pingback: baby boutique()
Pingback: شرکت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: balloon decoration service singapore()
Pingback: weedmaps oakland ca delivery()
Pingback: دانلود موزیک()
Pingback: free fidget spinners()
Pingback: hunde sygdom()
Pingback: 紐西蘭清湯鮑魚海味批發()
Pingback: griddle and skillet comparison()
Pingback: computer recycling companies()
Pingback: Ooty lake()
Pingback: best fidget spinners()
Pingback: stainless steel sink cleaner()
Pingback: buy essay()
Pingback: shamon()
Pingback: eskort izmir()
Pingback: car racing()
Pingback: short term loans easy repayment()
Pingback: gaming earbuds()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: salon marketing ideas()
Pingback: phwiki()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: motu patlu game()
Pingback: ats software()
Pingback: cua cong xep()
Pingback: shea butter for face()
Pingback: How to Make Money Fast San Francisco()
Pingback: How to copy dvd easily?()
Pingback: gaming()
Pingback: POV XXX()
Pingback: efnnews()
Pingback: Video to Mp3 Converter()
Pingback: بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: seo()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: سئو بهینه سازی سایت()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHeVSApo3GQ()
Pingback: ShowBox app for android()
Pingback: سئو سایت()
Pingback: سئو()
Pingback: led display on rent india()
Pingback: https://trello.com/mikewilson138()
Pingback: free legal information()
Pingback: get more likes on post()
Pingback: Retratos de boda()
Pingback: Medicare Supplement Plans for 2018()
Pingback: distribution warehousing()
Pingback: missha misa cho gong jin()
Pingback: paw patrol Toronto mascots characters kids birthday()
Pingback: chanel outlet()
Pingback: خرید پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: Alex Maniac Quincy Promes Spartak()
Pingback: whatsapp bulk sender software()