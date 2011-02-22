Baixe agora: Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Como esperado, a Microsoft liberou publicamente hoje o primeiro Service Pack para o Windows 7 e Windows Server 2008 R2. Depois de um beta e um Release Candidate, esta é a aguardada versão final (RTM — Release to Manufacturing).
Download » Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Se você pretende baixar, prepare a banda e tempo! Os arquivos variam de 500 MB até quase 2 GB, dependendo da plataforma e tipo de pacote. Se preferir, faça download e instale através do Windows Update. No Windows 7, a atualização a ser baixada em um sistema completamente atualizado não deve ser muito maior do que alguns megabytes.
Contrariando as expectativas, o SP1 não traz nenhuma novidade, apenas uma compilação de todas as atualizações pequenas lançadas até o momento. Já na versão do sistema para servidores, teremos suporte a memória dinâmica no Hiper-V e RemoteFX. A documentação completa, com informações detalhadas sobre o SP1, pode ser encontrada aqui (em inglês).
Usuários e empresas que não se sentem seguros para atualizar agora, também já podem baixar o Windows Service Pack Blocker Tool Kit, uma ferramenta que como o nome sugere, bloqueia a instalação do service pack no sistema por 12 meses, contanto a partir do lançamento do SP, ou seja, hoje.
