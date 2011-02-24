Se você possui vários computadores em casa e sua internet não contribui com a atualização para o Windows 7 Service Pack 1, baixe agora mesmo os instaladores autônomos. Diferentemente de terça-feira, quando o SP foi lançado, agora ele pode ser baixado separadamente para as diferentes versões do Windows.

O SP1 está disponível para o Windows 7 rodando sobre as plataformas de 32 bits, 64 bits e outras arquiteturas. Além desses, também pode ser baixado a imagem ISO de quase 2 GB disponibilizada anteriormente com todas as versões do Service Pack para todas as plataformas suportadas. Baixe agora!

Embora o download seja menor — “apenas” 538 MB para o Windows 7 de 32 bits –, a instalação pelo Windows Update continua sendo a forma mais recomendada e a mais rápida de instalar o SP.

Por outro lado, se você não pretende atualizar agora, também já pode baixar oWindows Service Pack Blocker Tool Kit, uma ferramenta que como o nome sugere, bloqueia a instalação do service pack no sistema por 12 meses, contanto a partir do lançamento do SP.