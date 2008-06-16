Notepad++ 5.0 beta
Notepad++ é um editor de textos completo, suporta várias linguagens de programação, desde as mais comuns, como o PHP, até Lua e YAML. Melhorias de performance, bugs corrigidos e algumas funções adicionadas. Changelog. Download aqui.
Pingback: fast followers()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: paypal()
Pingback: sites de rencontres()
Pingback: the cheapest search engine optimisation services()
Pingback: Full Movies()
Pingback: Jason Raphael Forex()
Pingback: Sky Pictures()
Pingback: article()
Pingback: Richard Warke()
Pingback: dentist directory()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: Aleida()
Pingback: recharge it now()
Pingback: The Santorini Condo()
Pingback: reverse phone lookup()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: pirater un compte facebook()
Pingback: poker deposit 10000()