Notepad++ 5.0 beta
Notepad++ é um editor de textos completo, suporta várias linguagens de programação, desde as mais comuns, como o PHP, até Lua e YAML. Melhorias de performance, bugs corrigidos e algumas funções adicionadas. Changelog. Download aqui.
Pingback: Goedkope rijschool Rotterdam()
Pingback: Roof restoration Lake Macquarie()
Pingback: Lamborghini Hire()
Pingback: motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: gas ducted heater()
Pingback: 10 Best Synthetic Engine Oil()
Pingback: dolandırıcı pic()
Pingback: harvoni price with insurance()
Pingback: suggested browsing()
Pingback: iPhone cases()
Pingback: Best bail bondsman()
Pingback: Fallout 4 Elder Maxson Battle Coat()
Pingback: oral()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: Outdoor Living Spaces()
Pingback: how to obtain a copy of a will()