Notepad++ 5.0 beta
Notepad++ é um editor de textos completo, suporta várias linguagens de programação, desde as mais comuns, como o PHP, até Lua e YAML. Melhorias de performance, bugs corrigidos e algumas funções adicionadas. Changelog. Download aqui.
