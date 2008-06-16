Browse By

Notepad++ 5.0 beta

by Paulo Higa in Notícias

Notepad++ é um editor de textos completo, suporta várias linguagens de programação, desde as mais comuns, como o PHP, até Lua e YAML. Melhorias de performance, bugs corrigidos e algumas funções adicionadas. Changelog. Download aqui.

