A nova tela de login do Windows 8 é claramente inspirada na interface Metro, herdada do Windows Phone 7, o que indiretamente confirma os rumores anteriores das telas de instalação e do novo tema básico do sistema operacional.

A tela de boas-vindas do Windows em estágio pré-beta já é personalizável: você pode trocar a imagem de fundo, um grande avanço em relação ao Windows 7, que não permite nenhuma modificação oficial. Informações como data e hora, já presentes no GNOME Display Manager, por exemplo, agora estão disponíveis.

Entre as expectativas de novos recursos, está a possibilidade de o login ser feito por meio de gestos, no caso de tablets, e o controle da execução de músicas mesmo com o Windows bloqueado, aprimorando o lado “media center” do sistema operacional da Microsoft.