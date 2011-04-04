Nova tela de login do Windows 8 é baseada em Metro
A nova tela de login do Windows 8 é claramente inspirada na interface Metro, herdada do Windows Phone 7, o que indiretamente confirma os rumores anteriores das telas de instalação e do novo tema básico do sistema operacional.
A tela de boas-vindas do Windows em estágio pré-beta já é personalizável: você pode trocar a imagem de fundo, um grande avanço em relação ao Windows 7, que não permite nenhuma modificação oficial. Informações como data e hora, já presentes no GNOME Display Manager, por exemplo, agora estão disponíveis.
Entre as expectativas de novos recursos, está a possibilidade de o login ser feito por meio de gestos, no caso de tablets, e o controle da execução de músicas mesmo com o Windows bloqueado, aprimorando o lado “media center” do sistema operacional da Microsoft.
Pingback: rayban online()
Pingback: ηλεκτρονικό εμπόριο()
Pingback: Click here www.tvshowsdvdset.com()
Pingback: Cool tvshowsdvdset.com()
Pingback: Botox school New York()
Pingback: Wilfred Lok()
Pingback: Lok Wilfred()
Pingback: Lok Wilfred()
Pingback: internet marketing and seo()
Pingback: web marketing strategy()
Pingback: Going Away Quotes()
Pingback: Steve Chan Swansea()
Pingback: houses for sale los angeles()
Pingback: Steve Chan Swansea()
Pingback: Romantic Love Quotes for Him()
Pingback: Steve Chan Swansea()
Pingback: building materials recruiting()
Pingback: dobre tabletki na cellulit()
Pingback: Krejzi Madzia()
Pingback: http://dietanacellulit.blog.pl/cellulit-czego-nie-nalezy-jesc/()
Pingback: Tabletki na cellulit()
Pingback: Minecraft Farmers Guide()
Pingback: facebook()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: GB abu dhabi wahtapp +6281331603988 @bitclubjapan()
Pingback: Minecraft Servers()
Pingback: Minecraft Crafting()
Pingback: clearance prom dresses()
Pingback: pc evolution()
Pingback: lanai builder sarasota()
Pingback: ï¿½Â²ï¿½nb88ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Ö¹ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½()
Pingback: Humalytics Bonus()
Pingback: low back prom dresses()
Pingback: vitamin b memory improvement()
Pingback: cut out prom dresses()
Pingback: ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½()
Pingback: hamptonbayceilingfanslighting.com()
Pingback: subwaysurfersgame.net()
Pingback: Exact Model Bonus()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/Contentio-Review-702202779939514/()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: carlos alberto florez cardenas()
Pingback: carlos alberto florez cardenas()
Pingback: ImJetset()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: Clique()
Pingback: http://liposomalna.pl/liposomalny-glutation-altrient-gsh-450-mg-30-saszetek/()
Pingback: click now()
Pingback: liposomalna.pl/liposomalny-glutation-altrient-gsh-450-mg-pakiet-6-opak/()
Pingback: Wish Loop Review()
Pingback: Wishloop Review()
Pingback: Key Trackers()
Pingback: Android Car Stereo()
Pingback: oil vape pens()
Pingback: smokeless cigarettes starter kits()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-I_c_Cmr9Y()
Pingback: bluetooth car stereo()
Pingback: hookah pen vapor()
Pingback: Dog Trackers()
Pingback: forskolin ultra trim 350 amazon()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_T7Y5GC_LA()
Pingback: double din car stereo()
Pingback: where to buy forskolin()
Pingback: forskolin slim website()
Pingback: Your Domain Name()