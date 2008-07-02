SeaMonkey 1.1.10
SeaMonkey é um browser da Mozilla Organization que oferece leitor de e-mails e IRC embutidos no navegador, algo semelhante ao Opera. Esta versão traz correções críticas de segurança, o update é altamente recomendado. Download aqui.
