SeaMonkey 1.1.10
SeaMonkey é um browser da Mozilla Organization que oferece leitor de e-mails e IRC embutidos no navegador, algo semelhante ao Opera. Esta versão traz correções críticas de segurança, o update é altamente recomendado. Download aqui.
