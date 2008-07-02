Pidgin 2.4.3
Pidgin é um cliente de mensageiro instantâneo multi plataforma e multi protocolo, suportando também as conhecidas redes do Windows Live Messenger e do Yahoo! Messenger, com o diferencial de ser bem mais leve. Traz correções de bugs e memory leaks nesta versão. Download aqui.
