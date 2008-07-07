Foobar2000 0.9.5.4
Nova versão do foobar2000, um levíssimo player de áudio para Windows e compatível com uma extensa lista de formatos. A atualização inclui modificações, correções e melhorias (mais detalhes na change log). Download aqui (Windows).
