O novo Intel Core 2 Duo E8600, provavelmente o último Core 2 Duo no ano, possui clock de 3330 MHz, o “novo” núcleo Wolfdale de 45nm e 6 MB de cache L2. O Core 2 Duo top de linha custará 220 euros em Portugal e, se chegar no Brasil, considerando os preços dos processadores atuais, podemos fazer uma estimativa por volta de R$ 700. E não, você não precisará fazer contrato com sua fornecedora de energia elétrica por causa do clock um pouco elevado. Pentium 4 3.8 GHz, bons tempos… Via Informatica4all.