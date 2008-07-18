Intel lança Core 2 Duo E8600
O novo Intel Core 2 Duo E8600, provavelmente o último Core 2 Duo no ano, possui clock de 3330 MHz, o “novo” núcleo Wolfdale de 45nm e 6 MB de cache L2. O Core 2 Duo top de linha custará 220 euros em Portugal e, se chegar no Brasil, considerando os preços dos processadores atuais, podemos fazer uma estimativa por volta de R$ 700. E não, você não precisará fazer contrato com sua fornecedora de energia elétrica por causa do clock um pouco elevado. Pentium 4 3.8 GHz, bons tempos… Via Informatica4all.
Pingback: New York Sports Memorabilia Store()
Pingback: Itinerary ke Korea()
Pingback: ICT()
Pingback: POV Porn XXX()
Pingback: trasporte de mercancia usa a colombia()
Pingback: hvor ofte skal katte have ormekur()
Pingback: google porn()
Pingback: logo design()
Pingback: POV Porn()
Pingback: link building()
Pingback: itunes Password Recovery Tool()
Pingback: dubai lifestyle app scam()
Pingback: best real estate sites()
Pingback: buy essay()
Pingback: how to make your vag tighter()
Pingback: online sports betting()
Pingback: qqpokeronline()
Pingback: qqpokeronline()
Pingback: energy brokers()
Pingback: Luxury travel()
Pingback: Chocolate Cake Recipe()
Pingback: spray tan charlotte nc()
Pingback: meditation music()
Pingback: http://falschgeldkaufen.blogspot.com/2017/01/wo-kann-ich-falschgeld-kaufen.html()
Pingback: meditation music()
Pingback: relaxing meditation music()
Pingback: bandar agen judi poker()
Pingback: animation maker()
Pingback: security management software()