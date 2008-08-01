Browse By

VirtualBox 1.6.4

by Paulo Higa in Notícias

VirtualBox é um software de virtualização de sistemas, como o Microsoft Virtual PC e o VMware, competindo diretamente com estes, além de gratuito (a versão OSE também é opensource). Nós já falamos sobre ele neste tutorial: VirtualBox: Uma alternativa ao VMware e Virtual PC. O download pode ser feito aqui (disponível para Windows, Linux e Mac). Nesta versão, apenas correções de bugs.

Tagged with:
